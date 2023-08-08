Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $386,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,224.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 56.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.34.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

BXP stock opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $90.81.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

