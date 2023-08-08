Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $232,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,262,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 796.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 878,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $20,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

