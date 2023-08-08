Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

