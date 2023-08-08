Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,869 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 42,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -231.88%.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPVG

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.