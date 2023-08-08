Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $42,940,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,471,000 after purchasing an additional 394,908 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 170,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 58.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,486,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. Analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

