Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 398.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

PIM stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

