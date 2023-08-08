IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 358,840 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 423.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 266,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,590 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $219.30 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

