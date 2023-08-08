Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 426,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 98,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 158,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danimer Scientific

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 346,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,349.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 5.5 %

DNMR opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a negative net margin of 377.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.