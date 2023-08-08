107,775 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ImmunityBio

In other news, Director John Owen Brennan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Owen Brennan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Blaszyk acquired 71,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 8.0 %

ImmunityBio stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

