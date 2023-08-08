Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 160 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after buying an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after buying an additional 213,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,209,000 after buying an additional 196,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.2 %

WSM stock opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

