Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $245,000 Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 875,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,752,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 580.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 377,053 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 497.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 205,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,976 shares of company stock worth $53,564,424 in the last ninety days. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

