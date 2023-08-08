Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 12,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at $351,506.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,443 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,951.01. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,951.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 12,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,506.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,246 shares of company stock valued at $206,652. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

