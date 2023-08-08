Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $344,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

Shares of JPM opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

