600 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 805,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,576 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.