Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

