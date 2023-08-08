TMX Group Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
TMX Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE X opened at C$29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.42. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$297.99 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.4688878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on TMX Group
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Tyson Foods: Is There Any Meat On This Bone?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Citigroup, Wells Fargo, PNC: Undervalued Dividend Growers
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 2 Stocks that Doubled Earnings Estimates and Sold Off
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.