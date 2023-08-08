TMX Group Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

TMX Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE X opened at C$29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.42. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$297.99 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.4688878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on TMX Group

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.