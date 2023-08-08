Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (AUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.87 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after acquiring an additional 410,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,899 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

