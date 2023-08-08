Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 3.3 %
HSII stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $564.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,552.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
