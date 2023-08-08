Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 3.3 %

HSII stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $564.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,552.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.