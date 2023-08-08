The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on September 29th

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON TRIG opened at GBX 115.75 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 547.62 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.76. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of GBX 107.10 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.20 ($1.89).

Insider Transactions at The Renewables Infrastructure Group

In other news, insider Selina Sagayam bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($71,565.50). In related news, insider Selina Sagayam purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($71,565.50). Also, insider Tove Feld purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £11,760 ($15,028.75). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

