Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EVV stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

