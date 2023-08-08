Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of EVV stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $11.39.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Tyson Foods: Is There Any Meat On This Bone?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Citigroup, Wells Fargo, PNC: Undervalued Dividend Growers
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 Stocks that Doubled Earnings Estimates and Sold Off
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.