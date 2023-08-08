Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

