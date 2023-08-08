Informa plc to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Informa Price Performance
Shares of IFJPY opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Informa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.
Informa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Informa
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Tyson Foods: Is There Any Meat On This Bone?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Citigroup, Wells Fargo, PNC: Undervalued Dividend Growers
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 2 Stocks that Doubled Earnings Estimates and Sold Off
Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.