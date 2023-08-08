Informa plc to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of IFJPY opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Informa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

