Seaboard Co. (SEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,641.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,835.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,242.95.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

