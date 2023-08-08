Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance
NIDB stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.38. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
