Pacific Financial Co. (PFLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Pacific Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PFLC stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

About Pacific Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.