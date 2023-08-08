Pacific Financial Co. (PFLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Pacific Financial Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of PFLC stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.
About Pacific Financial
