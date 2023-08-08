AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.47 on September 11th

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.50. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 49.3% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

