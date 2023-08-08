Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on August 25th

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 167.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The company has a market cap of $964.39 million, a P/E ratio of 113.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $43.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after buying an additional 409,213 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 221,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 141,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

