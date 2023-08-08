The PRS REIT plc (PRSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PRS REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON PRSR opened at GBX 80.70 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20. The firm has a market cap of £443.24 million, a PE ratio of 476.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.50. PRS REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.20 ($1.41).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on shares of PRS REIT in a report on Friday, April 14th.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

