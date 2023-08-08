Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on August 30th

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON MAJE opened at GBX 192.05 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 8.62. Majedie Investments has a one year low of GBX 156.80 ($2.00) and a one year high of GBX 223 ($2.85). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203. The company has a market capitalization of £101.79 million, a P/E ratio of -352.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Majedie Investments

In related news, insider Christopher Getley purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,897 ($31,817.25). 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

