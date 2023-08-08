Pearson plc (PSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Pearson has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of PSO opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Pearson has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.72) to GBX 1,190 ($15.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.25) to GBX 900 ($11.50) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pearson by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

