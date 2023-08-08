Commerce Bank Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in RLI were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RLI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of RLI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of RLI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI stock opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

