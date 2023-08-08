Commerce Bank Has $806,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after buying an additional 102,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,686,000 after acquiring an additional 314,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AES by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after acquiring an additional 230,481 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

