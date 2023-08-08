Commerce Bank Has $681,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Twilio by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.04.

Twilio Trading Up 0.5 %

TWLO opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $92.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

