Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

