Commerce Bank Buys 358 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $586,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $486.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.21. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.