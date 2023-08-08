Commerce Bank Grows Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Olin by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 888,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Olin by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Stock Up 0.1 %

OLN opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $64.70.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

