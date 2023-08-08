Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after purchasing an additional 421,238 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.6 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

