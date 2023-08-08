Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $382.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

