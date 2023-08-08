Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

BIIB opened at $271.23 on Tuesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

