PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,431,000 after buying an additional 1,181,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,882,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,674,000 after buying an additional 4,572,626 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

