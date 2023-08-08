Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $1,841,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Teradata by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 114.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 67,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $49,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TDC opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 154.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

