Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 191 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 18.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 143.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average is $90.56.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

