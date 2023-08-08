Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.29 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Barclays upped their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

