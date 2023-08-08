Commerce Bank Sells 3,192 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

VNQI stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

