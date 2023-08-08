Commerce Bank Reduces Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 196,563 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE STAG opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.01.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

