Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Bunge by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,061,000 after buying an additional 138,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bunge by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,352,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

NYSE:BG opened at $115.99 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

