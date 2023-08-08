Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

