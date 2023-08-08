Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $205.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.86.

Apple Trading Down 1.7 %

AAPL opened at $178.85 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day moving average of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

