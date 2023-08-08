Citigroup Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $122.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $133.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.19.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND opened at $103.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 146.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 470,966 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

