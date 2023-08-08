Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.

BIP opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $43.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,123 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,228,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

